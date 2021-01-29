Protest will intensify across India: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the Prime Minister to immediately withdraw the contentious farm laws before the farmers’ agitation spreads across the country.

All the three laws enacted with haste in September should be put in the waste bin and the PM should talk to the farmers agitating at the Delhi borders for over two months to resolve the issues instead of trying to discredit them, he told a Press conference at the AICC headquarters.

He said while one of the laws is to destroy the Mandi system on which dependent is the foodgrain distribution through ration shops while another law will help 4, 5 or 6 persons to hoard as much as they want while the farmers would not be able to stand against these money bags.

Rahul said the three laws involve the biggest transfer of wealth in India from the largest number to a small few and that is root cause of the farmers’ anger as they do not want to lose all that they have, with one law preventing them from even going to court for the redressal.

He said the farmers of Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have understood to effect of the farm laws while the farmers of rest of India are still not clear about them. He said the government should act fast before the farmers’ revolt across the country.

Rahul also warned the movement will go from the farmers to the cities as the employment of lakhs has been snatched away. He said the PM will have to listen to the agitating farmers unless he wants to plunge the country into a chaos. He also told the farmers not to retract or budge even an inch, but fight for their future, assuring them, “we will help you fully."

About a group of farmers, mixed with miscreants, climbing the Red Fort on the R-Day, Rahul shot back: "Why were they allowed entry in Red Fort? Who is responsible?" He said it was clearly a BJP strategy to discredit the peaceful agitation of the farmers. Further, he said the PM is weakening India by attacking the farmers. The govt claims it is helping the farmers, but why do it when the farmers don't want it, he asked.

Rahul has given call for violence: BJP

The BJP on Friday accused Rahul Gandhi of declaring "war" on Indians and giving a call for "violence" after the Congress leader warned the government if farmers'' protest is not defused then their agitation will spread across the country. At a press conference, Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani alleged Gandhi said if PM Modi does not support his political stand, then cities will "burn".