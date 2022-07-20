Protest against Centre’s MSP panel: Haryana SKM supports July 31 Bharat Bandh call

Representative Image | PTI

Chandigarh: The Haryana unit of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday announced its support to the SKM July 31 Bharat Bandh call and that all major roads and railway tracks would remain closed for four hours between 11 am and 3 pm on that day to protest the MSP panel formed by Centre.

The SKM leaders Yogendra Yadav and Rattan Mann made this announcement after a meeting held in Karnal which was also attended by Joginder Singh Ugrahan from Punjab and also attended the meeting and rejected the panel formed on MSP by the Union government. Stating that the SKM was united on the issue and it was not part of this panel formed by the government for the MSP.

Yadav said that the SKM would expose the committee as the persons included in it were supporters of now repealed three contentious farm laws. The SKM would submit memorandums to the deputy commissioners at district headquarters on August 5, he said.

Another member of the SKM, Haryana, Inderjeet Singh, who is also vice president of All India Kisan Sabha, said they do not want a committee but a legal guarantee for the purchase of agricultural produces.

The SKM leaders said that further said that the government had sought three names to be given by the SKM, but before giving any such names, the SKM, in its meeting held on July 3 in Ghaziabad, wanted a clarification pertaining to the mandate of the committee, its composition, its scope, and terms of references but instead of replying satisfactorily, the government came out with this committee which is not acceptable.

PUNJAB CM SLAMS CENTRE

Meanwhile, in another related development, the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday slammed the Centre for not giving the state a representation in the committee formed on minimum support price for agricultural produces.

In a tweet, Mann condemned the Centre for not giving representation to Punjab in the panel on MSP as was promised to farmers. Stating that Punjab’s farmers are already stuck in crop cycle and debt, he said that MSP is the state’s legal right and the Centre should ensure representation of Punjab in the MSP committee.