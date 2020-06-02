Protection first: Bihar govt provides condoms for migrant workers returning home

On the demand of the migrant workers coming from different parts of the country to their native villages in Bihar, condoms and other contraceptives are being distributed for free to them in the state.

Talking about the initiative State Health Minister, Mangal Pandey on Tuesday described this as a preventive health measure.

Pandey further said that so far over 3.54 lakh migrant workers have been medically examined while leaving the quarantine centres after completing statutory 14 days stay in the centres. Currently, 14 lakh people are staying in quarantine centres.

Deputy Director of Family Planning in Bihar Health Society, Nishant Kumar told FPJ that there is no standard instruction that has been given by the state government in this regard. However, Nishant said that these decisions have been taken at local levels as a preventive health measure. He also said that this has been done as a sampling measure to prevent population explosion as people have returned to their villages after a long gap.