'Protecting illegality': SC lashes out at Gujarat govt over Court order on fire safety at COVID-19 hospitals

The Supreme Court on Monday severely lashed out at the Gujarat Government for a notification reversing its order on fire safety norms in Covid-19 hospitals, calling it a breach of the court’s order and that the government seems to be “protecting illegality.”

Heading a division bench, Justice DY Chandrachud asserted, “Once there is an order by us, it cannot be overridden by an executive notification like this. You (the State) now give carte blanche and say hospitals do not have to adhere (to the order) till 2022 and people will continue to die by burning." Describing the notification a breach of the apex court’s order, the judge fumed, "The notification gives the impression that the state is protecting illegality," the court said.

The apex court was referring to a recent notification by the Gujarat Government granting time until 2022 to all hospitals to adhere to the Supreme Court orders. When the State sought time to file its reply, the court demanded an answer on Monday itself.