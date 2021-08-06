Protect judges: SC to states

New Delhi

The Supreme Court, which registered a suo motu case on safeguarding courts and judges in the wake of district and sessions judge Uttam Anand of Dhanbad in Jharkhand mowed down by a speeding vehicle while on a morning walk on July 28, on Friday issued a notice to all the states to file affidavit on the kind of protection and security provided to the judges and fixed further hearing on August 17.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant sought a status report within a week from the Jharkhand government on the investigation into the death of the judge.

The CJI berated in strong words the police, the CBI and the IB they do not help the judiciary at all, even when complaints are lodged by the judges alleging the threats faced by them.

Justice Kant joined the CJI pointing out that the judges are many times mentally harassed and threatened in the cases involving gangsters or high profile people, but their complaints never yield any result as they get no help.

“There are cases in the country involving gangsters and where high profile people are accused. So judges are threatened mentally also by sending messages on Whatsapp and SMSes. Complaints were made but CBI has done nothing. No change in attitude of CBI, sorry to observe (this),” Ramana said.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, who was asked to be present to assist the court, agreed the judges need to be protected by beefing up their security. I have a list of judges who were attacked. It’s time strong measures are put in place,” the AG said.

He said: “When such cases are taken which have gangsters and high profile accused, the judges often gets calls saying they know which car are they travelling in.”

“So you washed off your hands,” the CJI remarked wh­en Jharkhand Advocate Ge­neral Rajiv Ranjan said the case of the Dhanbad ju­d­ge’s killing was handed over to the CBI, though police had formed a 22-member SIT and apprehended the driver of the vehicle. The advocate ge­neral justified the CBI pro­be on the ground they may be cross-border implications. CJI said: “We will ask CBI to appear on Monday. We have seen in other cases too...”

Asked by Justice Surya Kant on the steps taken to provide security to the jud­ges of the lower judiciary, the advocate general said their societies and homes have been given security by police and protection force. The CJI intervened to affirm the unfortunate death of a young judge is a failure of the state since this area has coal mafias and the security should have been provided to the residences of the judges.

The advocate general said additional security has already been given and the boundary walls are in place.

Justice Kant told him the hardened criminals cannot be contained with the boundary walls. Seeking a counter not filed by the Centre, the CJI said a plea was filed noting the anti-social elements roam in the courts. He indicated to pass orders in next hearing on August 17, after noting the Centre’s response.