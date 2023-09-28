Proposed Digital India Bill Seeks ₹500 Cr Penalties, Shifting Dispute Resolution to Supreme Court

Supreme Court | File Photo

New Delhi: The government plans to introduce penalties of up to ₹500 crore under the proposed Digital India Bill, which aims to replace the existing IT Act enacted more than 22 years ago during the early days of the Internet. Under the Bill, civil courts and High Courts are prohibited from hearing disputes, and individuals who are aggrieved have the option to challenge it before the Supreme Court.

The proposed Bill will identify and define various kinds of damages that victims may face in the digital world, including doxing, cybersquatting, astroturfing, and whistling, among other offences. The Bill will also address the identification, analysis, and prevention of intrusions or the spread of malware and viruses.

Who will be subject to these penalties?

The ₹500 crore fine will be imposed on entities for breaching their obligations, with the penalty amount determined by the proposed Digital India Authority, which will handle grievances, according to sources in the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity).

However, the authority may need to assess various factors, such as the gravity of the breach, the number of users affected, and the duration of the impact on individuals, before making a final decision on the penalty amount.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)