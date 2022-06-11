Prophet row: Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrested during violent-hit Howrah visit

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was arrested | Photo: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar was arrested here on Saturday, as he tried to visit Howrah district, to the situation of yesterday's violence that took place in various states including Kolkata following the derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad by BJP leaders.

Majumdar was arrested by police under preventive sections when he was on the way to the Howrah protest site as Section 144 remains in effect at the site, ANI reported.

Majumdar earlier today was stopped by the police from visiting violence-affected areas in Howrah district citing the current law and order situation, PTI reported.

Majumdar claimed police erected barricades outside his residence in New Town on the northeastern fringes of Kolkata as he was getting ready to leave for the Howrah district.

“I was scheduled to visit areas in Howrah district where our party offices were ransacked and burnt. As I was set to leave, police put up barricades outside my residence and stopped me from coming out of my house,” Majumdar told reporters at his residence.

"BJP has done the sin then why are they questioning us here? Nothing happened in Bengal. If it had happened here, I would've arrested them immediately," Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had written on her FaceBook post.

Following the unrest, internet services have been suspended across the district till June 13 and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15.

(with sources inputs)