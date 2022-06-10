Prophet row: 30 AIMIM activists arrested, sent to judicial custody over protest demanding Nupur Sharma’s arrest

Photo: PTI

The Patiala House Court on Friday sent 30 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) activists to three days of judicial custody in connection with the demonstration at the Parliament Police Station over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal against Prophet Muhammad.

The New Delhi District Police on Thursday arrested 30 AIMIM activists in connection with the demonstration.

According to the police, they were neither allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar nor at the police station. All of a sudden these people came to the police station and started protesting.

Later an FIR was registered under sections 186, 188, 353, 332, 147, 149 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The members of the Muslim community staged protests over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal against Prophet Muhammad.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police registered two FIRs– one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand – for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.

This comes as the row over the comments on the Prophet by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has blown up, leading to global outrage.

Over the last few days, several countries such as Malaysia, Kuwait and Pakistan condemned recent remarks made by a few BJP leaders. While Nupur Sharma made comments during a TV debate, another leader Naveen Jindal posted a controversial remark on Twitter.

The BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled media in-charge, Naveen Jindal, over the remarks. The party issued a statement emphasising its intolerance for disrespect of any religious personality.