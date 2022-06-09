Prophet Muhammad row: Iran pulls down its version of meeting between Ajit Doval and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other dignitaries during a meeting, in New Delhi. | (PTI Photo)

Iran has pulled down its readout which said that its Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian raised the issue of the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday.

On Iran's claims about Ajit Doval assuring its Foreign Minister that those who made the statement "would be taught a lesson", the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the readout no longer existed.

"My understanding is that what you are referring to in a readout has been pulled down," said Bagchi, who was responding to a question on the issue.

According to news agency PTI, the now-deleted readout quoted Abdollahian as saying that Doval has reaffirmed the Indian government's respect for the Prophet Mohammad, saying offenders will be dealt with in an exemplary manner.

"Ajit Doval reaffirmed the Indian government and officials' respect for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), saying offenders will be dealt with, at the government and related bodies levels, in such a way that others will learn a lesson," the Iranian foreign ministry statement read.

"Amirabdollahian said Muslims are satisfied with the stance of Indian officials in dealing with the culprits," the statement added.

Amirabdollahian also hailed the Indian people and government for their respect for the divine faiths, especially the Prophet Muhammad and also for the religious tolerance, historical coexistence and friendship among followers of various religions in the country, the readout further said.