Prophet Muhammad row: After road blockades in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee asks demonstrators to go to Delhi to protest

Mamata Banerjee | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged the people of the state to not block roads as it throws normal life out of gear.

Addressing the media from state secretariat Nabanna, Mamata said that blocking roads and agitation can lead to other untoward incidents in the state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Bengal stands for peace and the TMC government after coming to power had stopped road blockades. I request people from all castes, communities and creeds to stop road blockade as it will lead to several problems for common people,” said Mamata with folded hands.

It can be noted that despite request from the Chief Minister, till the time of reporting several people including patients were seen stranded at the National Highway in Domjur in Howrah district as people blocked the road over the alleged ‘hate speech’ of BJP leaders.

Mamata said that those who want to protest against the BJP should go to Delhi and protest there peacefully.

“I don't support such a (violent) protest. If you all are so annoyed then go to Delhi & protest there peacefully & demand the PM's resignation. Why are you creating a problem here? I request you all to maintain peace & withdraw protest,” added Mamata.

The Chief Minister also stated that if she wants she can arrest those who are creating ‘tension’ in the state but she is refraining to take such an action as it would lead to another ‘hassle’.

It is pertinent to mention that BJP national spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal made controversial statements on Prophet Muhammad following which they were suspended from the party.

“I have always claimed religions are one’s own but celebration is for everyone. In Bengal people of all religions stay together. The BJP leaders should be arrested immediately,” further added the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Imam of Nakhoda Mosque in a video message urged the people of Bengal not to hit the streets and requested everyone to maintain ‘peace’.

The Bengal Imam Association also issued a statement asking everyone to stay in ‘peace’.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I condemn the recent heinous and atrocious hate speech remarks by a few disastrous BJP leaders, resulting in not only spread of violence, but also division of the fabric of the country, leading to disturbance of peace and amity. I strongly seek that the accused leaders of BJP be arrested immediately so that the unity of the country is not disturbed and people at large do not face mental agony.”