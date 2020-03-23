Prominent Twitter users fall for fake Chinese media handle mocking over-enthusiastic coronavirus lady

The novel coronavirus brought together thousands of people across India on Sunday evening as they clapped their hands, banged utensils, and even blew on conches.

Chants of "Go Corona Go" à la Ramdas Athawale also echoed across the country. It was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a way of applauding the dedicated service of essential service personnel such as doctors and other first responders.

As things unfurled however, it became a movement of sorts to ward away the 'evil' virus. There were even people who declaimed loudly via Twitter about how the vibrations created by clapping would kill the virus.

On Monday, a fake Twitter account masquerading as Chinese news agency Xinhua posted a video of a rather enthusiastic woman banging on a bowl as she asks corona to "go".

"#BREAKING: Corona virus finally died today in india due to shock," read the caption.