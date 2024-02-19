Prominent Rajasthan Congress Dalit Leader Mahendrajeet Malviya Jumps Ship To BJP

Mahendrajeet Malviya | Facebook

In a blow to the longstanding party in Rajasthan, veteran Congress MLA and former Rajasthan minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya switched allegiance to the BJP on Monday.

Malviya was greeted into the BJP fold by key figures including the party's Rajasthan overseer Arun Singh, state unit head CP Joshi, and other prominent leaders.

He highlighted the presence of a dual power structure in Rajasthan, alluding to both the BJP administrations at the state and national levels.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a joint press briefing at the party headquarters, he emphasised the significance of development, citing the dual-engine governance in Rajasthan and the ongoing transformation at both state and national levels.

Following his entry into the saffron party, Malviya stressed that his decision was primarily driven by the development prospects for the Vagad region.

"My decision to join the BJP is solely motivated by the development needs of the Vagad region. I firmly believe that only the BJP possesses the capability to foster development. The Congress lacks a forward-looking vision... If I were to retain my MLA status while transitioning from the Congress to the BJP, it wouldn't align," he remarked.

The BJP secured a landslide victory in the Rajasthan assembly elections held late last year, clinching 115 seats, while the Congress, which had governed the state from 2018 to 2023, secured victory in 70 constituencies.