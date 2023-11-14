Prominent Leaders from UP Intensify Campaign Efforts in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls | ANI

Lucknow: With just 24 hours left for campaigning to end in Madhya Pradesh, prominent leaders from Uttar Pradesh have been toiling hard for the assembly polls.

On Tuesday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed four meetings in MP and took out two roadshows. The Deputy CM, Keshav Prasad Maurya, was also in MP on Tuesday to address four meetings for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates. Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav was in MP to address a series of meetings in Satna districts on Monday, while his wife, MP Dimple Yadav, is also campaigning for party candidates.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati also arrived in MP on Tuesday to address two election rallies in Bhind and Morena districts. During her address, Maya brushed aside the poll surveys and said that BSP would be the kingmaker in both MP and Rajasthan. Earlier, Maya had addressed five meetings in MP last week for her party candidates.

Besides the bigwigs of all the parties, a battery of second-line leaders has already been camping in MP for campaigning. The BJP has deployed its ministers as well as legislators from UP, giving them seat-wise responsibility in MP polls. Congress has sent its UP media team to manage things in MP. SP Chief has also sent a dozen of his party leaders to look after campaigning in MP. As far as BSP is concerned, the nephew of Mayawati and the national coordinator of the party, Akash Anand, has been made in charge of MP polls.

On Tuesday, CM Yogi took out a roadshow in Samaria assembly segment of Rewa district and another in Rajnagar of Chhatarpur district. He addressed meetings at both these places and in Gwalior and Bhind districts. Dy CM Maurya addressed meetings in Maharajpur, Newari, Kolaras, Shivpuri, and Gwalior Rural assembly segments on Tuesday.