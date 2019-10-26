Prohibitory orders in Arunachal dist after arson, violence

Itanagar: Prohibitory orders have been clamped on Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, after miscreants torched 14 houses belonging to a tribal community in a new settlement at Mabira area, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place near Khai-Hay Nallah under Tengapani Forest Reserve between October 12-15, prompting the district administration to enforce prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144, they said.
The situation took a turn for the worse on Friday, as protesters clashed with paramilitary forces at Jengthu Bridge during a rally organised by the Adi Students Union (AdiSU), a police officer said.
Several police personnel, including SP Ankit Kumar Singh and DSPs Sepraj Perme and Thutan Jamba suffered minor injuries in the violence, he said.
AdiSU, in a representation to the Namsai Deputy Commissioner, has also accused a few members of the All Tai Khampti Singpho Students Union (ATKSSU) for the arson and demanded their immediate arrest.
.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)