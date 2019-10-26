Prohibitory orders in Arunachal dist after arson, violence

Itanagar: Prohibitory orders have been clamped on Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, after miscreants torched 14 houses belonging to a tribal community in a new settlement at Mabira area, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place near Khai-Hay Nallah under Tengapani Forest Reserve between October 12-15, prompting the district administration to enforce prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144, they said.

The situation took a turn for the worse on Friday, as protesters clashed with paramilitary forces at Jengthu Bridge during a rally organised by the Adi Students Union (AdiSU), a police officer said.

Several police personnel, including SP Ankit Kumar Singh and DSPs Sepraj Perme and Thutan Jamba suffered minor injuries in the violence, he said.

AdiSU, in a representation to the Namsai Deputy Commissioner, has also accused a few members of the All Tai Khampti Singpho Students Union (ATKSSU) for the arson and demanded their immediate arrest.

