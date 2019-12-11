Procurement of 15 quintals paddy per acre will be ensured under any circumstances: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has assured the farmers of the state that under any circumstance, State Government will procure paddy from farmers at the rate of 15 quintal per acre, whether it requires extension of time-limit for paddy procurement or increase in installment of procurement.

Chief Minister made this statement in his address to media representatives at Police Ground, before leaving for Balod, Balodabazar visit.

Chief Minister has appealed people to pay no attention to the rumours about paddy procurement that are being spread by mischief mongers and brokers who have been illegally transporting paddy from other states to sell at the procurement centres of Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister said that several steps have been taken to ensure systematic procurement of paddy. Any official or employee found troubling farm unnecessarily will be subjected to strict action. Baghel said that Chhattisgarh Government is the government of farmers.