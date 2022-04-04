e-Paper Get App
Home / India / Probe ordered after 28 Uttar Pradesh school students fall ill

IANS | Updated on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 07:14 AM IST

Photo Credit: ANI

Badaun: The Yogi Adityanath government has ordered an inquiry into the alleged food poisoning incident that took place in a government residential school for girls in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.

Nearly 28 girls had fallen ill after having dinner on Saturday. All the affected students were between 10 to 14-years-old and were admitted at the community health centre.

Their condition is now said to be stable, said a school official.

According to sources, the food is checked for quality by the school in-charge before it is served to the students.

However, on Saturday, a few students had already started eating dinner before it was checked.

Soon after consuming the dinner, a few of the students started vomiting while some complained of a stomach ache and dizziness.

Badaun's Chief Development Officer, Rishi Raj said the samples of the food have been sent to a lab for testing.

"Strict action will be taken against the person found guilty," he added.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 07:14 AM IST