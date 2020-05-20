Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges Yogi to accept buses, says plaster them with BJP flags and stickers

On Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter sending out an appeal to allow the Uttar Pradesh government to permit migrants to come home.
"We need to understand our responsibility. These are not just people of India -- they form the backbone of the country," Gandhi said.
Speaking about the ongoing tussle when it comes to allowing buses to take migrants home, Gandhi said that if the state government wanted to put BJP flags and stickers on the buses, they should go ahead.
"If you want to say that you have made these buses available, go ahead," she added.
Emphasising that this is not the time to practice politics, she urged people to put their political ideologies aside to come forward and help these migrants. She added that the Congress had so far managed to help around 67 lakh people within UP itself through various schemes.
"We want to help," she added.
The general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh said that for some time, the party had suggested that UP roadways' buses be utilised to help the migrants travelling on foot.
Following the recent spate of accidents involving migrants, the Gandhi said that they had written a letter to the Chief Minister saying that they would make 1000 buses available. These buses, she said, would be stopped at the Ghaziabad and Noida borders and could be used to transport
"The Chief Minister said that the 12,000 buses of the UP Roadways would be utilised, and that our buses were not needed. So, we sent the 500 buses we had gathered in Ghaziabad back," Gandhi recounts.
On the 18th, the Chief Minister had sought a list of the 1000 buses from the party with the details of the driver. "We delivered this within 4-5 hours," Gandhi says. She goes on to say that in yet another letter, the Chief Minister had asked the buses be delivered to Lucknow.
According to Gandhi, when the party had pointed out that the buses would be travelling empty, thus defeating the purpose of the endeavour, adding that they would keep the buses ready at the border, it had started a political saga.
"If those 500 buses had been allowed to travel on the 17th, at least 20,000 people would have reached home. On the 19th, we had gathered 500 buses at the Rajasthan-Uttar Pradesh border, and around 300 buses at the Ghaziabad border. If these buses had travelled, yesterday and today, around 36,00 people daily would have been on their way home," she said.
