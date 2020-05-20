Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges Yogi to accept buses, says plaster them with BJP flags and stickers

On Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter sending out an appeal to allow the Uttar Pradesh government to permit migrants to come home.

"We need to understand our responsibility. These are not just people of India -- they form the backbone of the country," Gandhi said.

Speaking about the ongoing tussle when it comes to allowing buses to take migrants home, Gandhi said that if the state government wanted to put BJP flags and stickers on the buses, they should go ahead.

"If you want to say that you have made these buses available, go ahead," she added.