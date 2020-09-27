Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address 'Mahila Kranti Sammelan' ahead Bihar polls

New Delhi: As women have been hailed as the 'silent force' behind Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's electoral victories in Bihar, the Congress party has decided to woo them by launching 'Mahila Kranti Sammelan' ahead of the State Assembly polls.

According to sources, the party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address this conference through virtual mode, which is likely to be held in the second week of October. "We are preparing to hold a huge women's conference. For this, we have sought time from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi," a top Congress said.

As preparations are underway for the women's conference, Congress is booking cinema halls and auditoriums in all the districts of Bihar so that women can see and hear Priyanka Gandhi on a big screen.

The party has decided to install screens in rural areas as well. Apart from this, a large number of women will also be connected through mobile phones and social media. The aim of the party is that about 50,000 women from all over Bihar directly participate in the conference and in addition, about 5,00,000 people join the sammelan through social media, the source added.