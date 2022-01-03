Priyanka Gandhi Vadra isolates after family member, one of her staff test COVID-19 positive; says 'she has tested negative'

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday informed that after a member of her family and one of her staff tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

The Congress leader made the announcement on her Twitter handle. In a tweet she wrote, "A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. I have tested negative today however the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days."

A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.



I have tested negative today however the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 3, 2022

Last week, Priyanka and her brother Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded compensation to the families of those who died of COVID-19 and said it will be the first step towards justice to the victims.

Sharing a news report on bodies being dumped in the Ganga during the second wave of COVID-19, Priyanka said in a tweet in Hindi, "The truth of the pain of COVID deceased is flowing in the waves of the Ganga, which is not possible to hide. Compensating the families of the victims would be the first step towards justice."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded the grant of compensation to the victims' families and said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should apologise to the people of the state for hiding the truth about the dead bodies found along the river Ganga.

"During the second wave of coronavirus, the people of UP were in unbearable pain and the government was busy removing dead bodies buried on the banks of the Ganga and hiding the truth of the floating bodies," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Uttarkhand AAP leader Anant Ram Chauhan joins Congress after meeting Priyanka Gandhi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 07:51 PM IST