Priyanka Gandhi vacates her ‘home’ of 23 years

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary and daughter of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday vacated the government bungalow she was occupying since 1997 in upscale Lodhi Estate in the national capital. She has moved out two days ahead of the government's directive cancelling her allotment from August 1 since she is no more a Special Protection Group (SPG) protectee.

The bungalow, which was allotted to her for the security reasons, has been now allotted to BJP national media in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, 49. She invited Baluni with family on Sunday to have a tea with her before she moves out, but he declined citing his health condition and in return invited her for a sumptuous traditional "Uttarakhandi" lunch, once he settles down in the new premises. Baluni cited to her the cancer treatment he had undergone in Mumbai, requiring isolation for some more time before he can venture out.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in its June 30 communication, said Priyanka has been now assigned 'Z plus' security with CRPF cover on an all-India basis that does not have any provision for allotment or retention of the government accommodation.

Priyanka, 48, has shifted with her husband and two children temporarily to their apartment in Gurgaon on the outskirts of Delhi, pending refurbishment of a house identified by her in South Delhi to stay there, cancelling earlier plans to shift to Lucknow since she is in-charge of Uttar Pradesh affairs in the party. For political meetings, she will drive down to 10 Janpath, a government bungalow allotted to Sonia Gandhi(73). Even otherwise, she makes daily trip to enquire about health of her mother.