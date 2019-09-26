Priyanka Gandhi urges CM Kamal Nath to ensure stringent punishment to perpetrators of Dalit kids

"Being a mother, I am deeply saddened by the cruelty and inhumanity of this incident. What was the fault of these children and what would be their mother going through? I request Kamal Nath ji to ensure stringent punishment and that such violent and condemnable incidents do not take place," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The incident took place in the evening at Bhavkedhi, 25 km from the district headquarters. The village, according to locals, had been declared as Open Defecation Free (ODF) on April 4, 2018. The two alleged assailants, Hakam Yadav and his brother Rameshwar Yadav, were arrested soon after the incident, police said.