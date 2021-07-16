Priyanka Gandhi set to arrive in Lucknow today; will face an uphill battle to revive Congress in poll-bound UP

With mere months left before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, political parties in the state are upping their game. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his Lok Sabha Constituency of Varanasi to inaugurate a slew of developmental projects, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to arrive in Lucknow today for a three day visit.
Ahead of the trip, visuals from the city showed posters and banners along the side of the roads and above. The posters featured local leaders as well as Central members of the party including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. Earlier on Monday, she ahd discussed the party's strategy regarding the upcoming Assembly elections and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of the violence in the recently concluded block head elections.
Tasked with boosting support for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi faces an uphill battle. She is visiting the UPCC headquarters comes nearly a year and a half, and has in turn boosted the spirits of partymen. But reports content this brief isolated visits might not be enough. A Hindustan Times report quoted an expert to say that the party had in the past failed to take advantage of the media focus that Priyanka's visits had wrought - something that he attributed to poor party infrastructure.
The Uttar Pradesh in charge is scheduled to arrive in the city today for a three-day visit with an eye on the party's preparations for 'Mission UP' ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls. According to reports, she will be meeting with party leaders and farmers' representatives at the UPCC headquarters. She is also expected to meet block level leaders of the party from Rae Bareli and Amethi and students appearing for competitive exams.
Meanwhile, all is not well in the NDA camp either. Continuing to dilly-dally over his relationship with the BJP, the Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad has now said that his party will launch an agitation if the government did not fulfil its demand for reservation for the community. The politician said that he would be on a month-long visit to Ayodhya to mobilise his cadres for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due next year, and reach out to the Nishad community to seek its support for the party.
