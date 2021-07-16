Priyanka Gandhi set to arrive in Lucknow today; will face an uphill battle to revive Congress in poll-bound UP

With mere months left before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, political parties in the state are upping their game. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his Lok Sabha Constituency of Varanasi to inaugurate a slew of developmental projects, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to arrive in Lucknow today for a three day visit.

Ahead of the trip, visuals from the city showed posters and banners along the side of the roads and above. The posters featured local leaders as well as Central members of the party including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. Earlier on Monday, she ahd discussed the party's strategy regarding the upcoming Assembly elections and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of the violence in the recently concluded block head elections.

Tasked with boosting support for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi faces an uphill battle. She is visiting the UPCC headquarters comes nearly a year and a half, and has in turn boosted the spirits of partymen. But reports content this brief isolated visits might not be enough. A Hindustan Times report quoted an expert to say that the party had in the past failed to take advantage of the media focus that Priyanka's visits had wrought - something that he attributed to poor party infrastructure.