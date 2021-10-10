Priyanka Gandhi roars in Varanasi, says 'won’t go back till there is change in Uttar Pradesh'

Varanasi: After several years, a Congress rally in Uttar Pradesh attracted record crowd in Varanasi on Sunday. More than one lakh people thronged in the Kisan Nyay rally of Congress at Varanasi which was addressed by general secretary and in charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and several others. The rally was organised at Jagatpur Inter College in Varanasi, one of the biggest ground for such an occasion. The ground was jam-packed with crowd spilling over roads and nearby areas.

In the spiritual city of Varanasi, Priyanka started her address with the chanting of mantra `Ya Devi Sarva Bhutesh.....’ for Goddess Durga and said she is observing fast during Navratri. Before coming to the rally, Priyanka offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath and Ma Durga Temple in Varanasi.

Enthused with the huge turnout at the rally, Priyanka Gandhi said that her struggle would continue till there is a change in UP. She said that UP needs a change now and she will not stop till it is being done. Priyanka said that whether being jailed of killed but the struggle would continue till change of system in UP. The Congress general secretary said that no one is safe in this country except two types of people. Only few billionaire friends of Prime Minister and BJP top brass are safe in this country. She said that from unemployed youths, women, Dalits to farmers everyone is being harassed in UP and the entire country. They are seeking justice but to no avail. She said that the issue now is to save this country and it is not a matter of election only. Farmers are fighting the battle to save this country.

Lashing at union government on its privatisation bids, Priyanka said that PM Modi recently bought two aeroplanes for him at a cost of Rs 16000 and he sold the entire Air India for just Rs 18000 crore to his friends. She asked people if they got any benefit or development during the past seven years. Priyanka appealed people to come together and change things in UP.

On Lakhimpur incident, she said that justice is not being done so far as the state government is trying its level best to save the culprits. Congress party will continue its movement till the union home minister of state Ajay Mishra is being sacked.

Addressing the rally, Chhattisgarh CM said that in his state farmers are getting Rs 2500 per quintal for paddy while it is not so in UP. He said that false promises were made to the people here.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 09:35 PM IST