Priyanka Gandhi receives death threat on Twitter; FIR filed

An FIR was filed today after Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee received a death threat on Twitter.

As per The Free Press Journal's Kanchan Srivastava, an FIR was filed in Basti against one Aarti Pandey.

The information was first shared by Lalan Kumar, whose Twitter bio identifies him as a Convener for the UP Congress Committee.

According to screenshots shared by him, the Twitter user had commented on a News18 UP report and threatened to shoot the Congress leader.

The Twitter account has since been deleted. However, going by the screengrabs shared by Kumar, the person whose Twitter username identified him as Aarti Pandey has a recent picture of Prime Minister Modi as his profile image. In it the PM is wearing a mask -- as seen in his recent addresses. Pandey had also added the Prime Minister's website to his bio.