Priyanka Gandhi meets Maulana Asad Hussaini who was allegedly thrashed by UP police

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said here on Saturday that during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) police picked up Madarsa students, including minors, and put them behind bars.
"I met Maulana Asad Hussaini who was brutally thrashed by Police. Students of Madarsa including minors were picked up by Police without any reason, of them some were released and some are still in jail," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who visited Muzaffarnagar on Saturday.
She also visited the family of Noor Muhammad who was killed in the violence during the anti-CAA protest.
"The family is facing many problems. The police have destroyed their belongings and they cannot even marry their daughter," she said.
Earlier, violence had erupted in Muzaffarnagar during the protest against the CAA.
Also, in a bid to keep the Citizenship Act issue raging, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is sending new year greeting cards with the preamble of the Constitution printed on it to noted citizens in Uttar Pradesh.
The greetings are signed by Priyanka, in-charge of UP. "Nav Varsh ki shubhkamnayen (Happy new year)," it reads. The letters, sent to poets, writers, social workers, Congress activists, have the preamble of the Constitution printed on it in Hindi.
UP Congress unit is distributing the letters to citizens, a source said.
