Priyanka Gandhi in 'full agreement' with Rahul, says 'none of the Gandhis should be party president'

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that she is in 'full agreement' with her brother and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi when he says that 'none of us (Gandhis) should be the president of the party.

“Perhaps not in the (resignation) letter but elsewhere, he has said that none of us should be the president of the party and I am in full agreement with him,” Priyanka said. “I think that the party should find its own path also,” she added.

Priyanka further said that even if the party president isn't from the Gandhi family, he would still be her 'boss'. “If he (party president) tells me tomorrow that he doesn’t want me in Uttar Pradesh but wants me to be in Andaman and Nicobar, then I would jolly well go to Andaman and Nicobar,” she said.

This interview features in the book 'India Tomorrow: Conversations with the Next Generation of Political Leaders', authored by Pradeep Chibber and Harsh Shah, and published on August 13.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently said the process of finding a new full-time party president needs to be sped up amid the public perception that it is “adrift and rudderless”. The statement came a day ahead of Sonia Gandhi completing one year as the interim chief of the party after Rahul Gandhi's resignation post the 2019 debacle.

“I certainly believe we should be clear about our leadership going forward,” Tharoor told PTI. “I welcomed Soniaji’s appointment as interim president last year, but I do believe it’s unfair to her to expect her to carry this burden indefinitely,” he added.

Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha has also alleged that around 100 Congress leaders, which include MPs, have written to Sonia Gandhi, requesting for a change in leadership and transparent elections in the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

“It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MP's) , distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC. Watch this space,” he tweeted.