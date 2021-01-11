Priyanka Gandhi Birthday Special: Lesser-known facts on the Congress leader

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the daughter of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Through times, she has become a known face in the political arena.

She is an alumni of the Modern School and Convent School. She attained a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Jesus and Mary college. Priyanka Gandhi was highly moved by the ideals of Buddhism. She holds a Master's degree in Buddhist Studies which she completed back in 2010.