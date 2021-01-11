India

Priyanka Gandhi Birthday Special: Lesser-known facts on the Congress leader

By Shubham Bhargav

Born 12 January 1972, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra turns 49. She has drawn comparisons with the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi as she carries the similar look and style

Pratapgarh: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses an election campaign rally ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Pratapgarh, Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the daughter of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Through times, she has become a known face in the political arena.

She is an alumni of the Modern School and Convent School. She attained a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Jesus and Mary college. Priyanka Gandhi was highly moved by the ideals of Buddhism. She holds a Master's degree in Buddhist Studies which she completed back in 2010.

Priyanka Gandhi married Delhi based businessman Robert Vadra on 18th February 1997. Robert Vadra has been among controversies for a long time. Although, Priyanka Gandhi has stood by her husband strongly.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is an ardent follower of Buddhist philosophy. She credits her Guru Satya Narayan Goenka, a preacher of Buddhist philosophies for guiding her to practice Vipassanā, a form of meditation which allows a person to attain peace of mind.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has largely followed the same career path as everyone else in her family has. She attained great success in Amethi initially but with time, Congress has lost hold of power in many parts of the country which has put Priyanka Gandhi under the scanner.

