Priyanka Gandhi begins Mission UP 2022, sits on dharna, slams Modi-Yogi on law and order; see pics

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi started her tour of Uttar Pradesh on a confronting note as she staged dharna in Lucknow against the state sponsored violence in the recently held panchayat polls. During her procession from airport to the Congress office in Lucknow on Friday, Priyanka stayed at Gandhi statue to offer tribute and decided to observe silent protest there. She staged dharna at Gandhi statue for over an hour and in between this period thousands of party workers gathered there.
Later at the state headquarter of the party, Priyanka lambasted Prime Minister Modi for praising Yogi Government on law and order situation in the state. She said that even the women panchayat representatives had to face the wrath of ruling party workers during the Zila Panchayat and block chiefs’ elections. She also slammed PM Modi on his praise over Covid management in UP. Congress general secretary said that it was evident that people suffered in UP due to lack of medicine, oxygen and beds. Not only this, the last rites were not performed properly to the ones who died due to the pandemic in UP. She said that no one could forget the pathetic scene of bodies floating in rivers during the second wave of Covid.
Earlier, on her arrival in Lucknow, the party workers gave rousing welcome to Priyanka Gandhi. The Congress general secretary met with the representatives of farmer’s organizations and discussed farm bill. The farmer leaders apprised her of their problems such as cane arrears and rising cost of farming. Priyanka said that her party and she would extend all support to the farmers. She also met with the state office-bearers as well as the district and city unit chief of party on Friday. She would be meeting representatives of unemployed youths and frontal organization leaders of Congress on Saturday.
Priyanka moves to her new house in Lucknow:
With an aim to strengthen party in the wake of coming Assembly polls, Priyanka Gandhi has decided to give more time in UP. Priyanka Gandhi has decided to stay in the house of her relative and former union minister Shiela Kaul in Lucknow. This house is barely at three kilometer distance from state Congress headquarter.
On Friday, Priyanka moved to her new house in Lucknow and will stay there during her visits to Lucknow. According to a senior Congress leader, cooks from Raibareli have been called to look after the kitchen service in Priyanka Gandhi’s new residence.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)