Priyanka Gandhi begins Mission UP 2022, sits on dharna, slams Modi-Yogi on law and order; see pics

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi started her tour of Uttar Pradesh on a confronting note as she staged dharna in Lucknow against the state sponsored violence in the recently held panchayat polls. During her procession from airport to the Congress office in Lucknow on Friday, Priyanka stayed at Gandhi statue to offer tribute and decided to observe silent protest there. She staged dharna at Gandhi statue for over an hour and in between this period thousands of party workers gathered there.

Later at the state headquarter of the party, Priyanka lambasted Prime Minister Modi for praising Yogi Government on law and order situation in the state. She said that even the women panchayat representatives had to face the wrath of ruling party workers during the Zila Panchayat and block chiefs’ elections. She also slammed PM Modi on his praise over Covid management in UP. Congress general secretary said that it was evident that people suffered in UP due to lack of medicine, oxygen and beds. Not only this, the last rites were not performed properly to the ones who died due to the pandemic in UP. She said that no one could forget the pathetic scene of bodies floating in rivers during the second wave of Covid.