Priyanka Gandhi accuses government of waiving Rs 8 lakh crore loan of 'Modiji's capitalist friends'

The Congress recently accused the Narendra Modi-led central government of waiving loans of "Modi Ji's capitalist friends" worth Rs 8 lakh crore.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked, "Why is the government, which used to claim that they will reveal the names of people who have hoarded black money, hiding the names of these people? By what process were their loans waived off?"

She also shared a news report regarding the same.

"When the farmers of our country are burdened with debt, under what policy did the BJP waive off the debts of its rich friends? The government cannot avoid these questions," she said in another tweet.