Priyanka Chaturvedi hits out at Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat over 'why not 20 children' remark

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday hit out at newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat over yet another problematic remark. This comes mere days after the Shiv Sena leader joined the "ripped jeans' Twitter trend against the CM.

Days after his vocal criticism of ripped jeans and his remarks on the 'values' of women who wear them, the newly appointed Chief Minister has once again gone viral. This time, it is for his contention that people should have procreated at a greater pace if they wanted more food rations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In videos that have since gone viral, the newly appointed Chief Minister can be seen speaking at an event and explaining that there should not be resentment over distribution of rice, as it had been done based on the size of the family. "When the time was there, why did you create two (children)?Why didn't you produce 20?" he asked.

And while there are several arguments to be made against producing 20 children (family planning as a concept does exist in India), Chaturvedi was far more concerned by the politician's unfortunate track record of remarks against women.

Where does this thinking towards women come from? When will the process of making so many embarrassing statements and then apologizing end?" she asked sharing a news clipping of the same.