Priyanka calls for dismissal of Hathras DM; urges Yogi govt to 'wake up' and listen to victim's family

A day after visiting Hathras to meet with the family of a young girl who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to dismiss the Hathras DM.

Priyanka who had visited the family with her brother on Saturday night said that according to the family, the behaviour of the DM had been the worst. "Who is protecting him? He should be dismissed without delay and his role in the whole case should be investigated," she asked. She also wondered why the calls for a CBI enquiry were being pushed aside while the SIT investigation continued.

"If the UP government awakens even slightly from their sleep, it should listen to the family," she added in a second tweet.