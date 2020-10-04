Priyanka calls for dismissal of Hathras DM; urges Yogi govt to 'wake up' and listen to victim's family

A day after visiting Hathras to meet with the family of a young girl who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to dismiss the Hathras DM.
Priyanka who had visited the family with her brother on Saturday night said that according to the family, the behaviour of the DM had been the worst. "Who is protecting him? He should be dismissed without delay and his role in the whole case should be investigated," she asked. She also wondered why the calls for a CBI enquiry were being pushed aside while the SIT investigation continued.
"If the UP government awakens even slightly from their sleep, it should listen to the family," she added in a second tweet.
Following the meeting, Gandhi had tweeted a five-point list of demands and questions that she said had been put forth by the victim's family.
"Questions of Hathras victim's family -- 1. A judicial probe be conducted through the Supreme Court. 2. Hathras DM be suspended and not given a big post. 3. Why our daughter's body was burnt using petrol without our permission. 4. Why we are being repeatedly misled and threatened. 5. For humanity's sake, we brought 'chita se phool', but how do we believe that this dead body is that of our daughter?" Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.
This was the Gandhis' second attempt to meet the family, and saw chaotic scenes as Congress leaders and supporters clashed with the Uttar Pradesh police. A small group was eventually allowed to pass and travel to the village in question. Photos of Priyanka comforting the family and attempting to shield her party members during the altercation with the police have since gone viral.
The 19-year-old Dalit woman had died in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. While initial reports had pointed to her being gang-raped, officials had later cited medical reports to say that some of the data did not point to rape. All four accused in the incident have been arrested.
