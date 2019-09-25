Privileged Ajmer prisoners were illegally provided VIP facilities inside the prison for 8 lakhs

“During the investigation, we found that between barrack numbers 1 to barrack number 15 had a VIP room for those inmates who came from a sound financial background. Marking on these rooms were made with chalks. These inmates were provided with various facilities like a clean room, special food, clean clothes etc,” reported the official.

Some privileged prisoners had the option to avail the benefits of such VIP rooms for the price of Rs. 8 Lakhs for a month.