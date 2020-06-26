'Private sector to be allowed to build rockets, provide launch services’

NEW DELHI: In a major reform in the India’s space arena, the private sector will now be allowed to carry out space activities like building of rockets, satellites and providing launch services, ISRO chief K Sivan said on Thursday.

Terming this a “major reform”, Sivan said the private sector can also be part of the inter-planetary missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

“The private sector will be enabled to carry out space activities like building of rockets, satellites, providing launch services on a commercial basis. The private sector can also be part of interplanetary missions of ISRO. This is being planned to be done through announcement of opportunities,” Sivan said in an online media briefing.

He, however, added ISRO’s activities are not going to reduce and it will continue to carry out space-based activities including advanced re- search and development, interplanetary and human space flight missions.