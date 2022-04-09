Private hospitals can charge max Rs 150 as service fee for COVID-19 precaution dose: Centre

The Central government private hospitals in the country can add a maximum of Rs 150 service charge to the Covid-19 precaution dose price, starting April 10.



Health Ministry on Friday announced that precaution doses will be now available to 18+ population group from 10th April at private vaccination centres

Those who are 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose at private vaccination centres, said Ministry of Health

The ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated, added Health Ministry

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:00 PM IST