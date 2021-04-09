'Priority to interest of farmers': Centre directs fertiliser firms not to hike prices of non-urea fertilisers; sell at old rates

The Centre on Friday directed fertiliser companies not to increase the maximum retail price (MRP) of non-urea fertilisers such as DAP and asked them to sell at old rates.

A direction in this regard was issued to fertiliser companies in a high-level meeting on Thursday in the wake of an increase in domestic retail prices of non-urea soil nutrients in line with the global market.

Retail prices of non-urea fertilisers such as di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP) and NPK are decontrolled and are determined by manufacturers, while the Centre gives them fixed subsidies each year.

"...The Government of India had called a high-level meeting and directed fertiliser companies not to increase the price of DAP, MoP and NPK and fertiliser companies agreed with it," Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya told PTI.