'Prioritize Caste-Based Census & Address Reservation Issue,' Says Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole |

Congress state president Nana Patole has articulated a clear and aggressive stance on the issue of reservations. He stated that the NDA government has created a situation of caste conflict in the country, and the Mahayuti government has done the same in Maharashtra. The assurances given to the Maratha, OBC, and Dhangar communities were merely political gimmicks during election times. The BJP's failure to conduct a census in 2021 has exacerbated the reservation issue for these communities. Patole asserts that it is essential to move beyond the 50% reservation limit to ensure justice for the Maratha and OBC communities, and that a caste-based census is the only solution.

Nana Patole strongly criticized the BJP for using the reservation issue for farmers, the poor, and backward communities solely as a political weapon. He indicated that the question of a caste-based census has been kept alive as a mere topic of discussion. The Maha Vikas Aghadi has taken a solid stance on this matter, which will be presented to the central government with equal intensity. He expressed confidence that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi comes to power, concrete decisions will be made regarding these issues.

False Assurances and Deceit by BJP

Nana Patole also launched a strong critique against Devendra Fadnavis. Before the 2014 Assembly elections, Fadnavis had promised to provide reservations for the Maratha and Dhangar communities. However, after coming to power, the BJP failed to fulfil these promises. According to Patole, Fadnavis is a "villain" who ended political reservations for the OBC community in the state and misled this community.

Congress state president Nana Patole clarified that the BJP lacks the moral authority to speak on sensitive issues like reservations. He repeatedly emphasized that the BJP and their parent organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), have an anti-reservation policy. Patole reminded everyone of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement about ending reservations.

Aggressive Response to BJP's Caste Conflict Incitement

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has accused the alliance of igniting conflicts among various castes in the state to serve their political interests. Nana Patole believes that under BJP leadership, deliberate divisions have been created among the Maratha and OBC communities in the state, undermining social unity. He expressed confidence that if Congress comes to power, urgent decisions will be made regarding caste-based census and permanent solutions will be provided for reservations.

Congress's Commitment to Reservations

The Congress party has always fought for justice for an inclusive society. Conducting a caste-based census and providing reservations proportional to each community's population is Congress's goal. Nana Patole has aggressively articulated this stance and criticized the BJP government for spreading false propaganda instead of addressing reservation issues.

He assured that concrete steps would be taken to conduct a caste-based census upon coming to power, ensuring every community receives its rightful share. Congress is committed to this cause.