Principles over party: Sharmistha Mukherjee lashes out at Cong IT cell for misogynist tweet on UP babu's wife

National Spokesperson for Congress and Delhi head for Mahila Congress Sharmistha Mukherjee has always been one to be vocal about issues, and has even called out party members (not to mention her father, former President Pranab Mukherjee) when she feels they are in the wrong.

Recently, Mukherjee called out Congress’ National Coordinator, Digital Communications & Social Media Gaurav Pandi over a tweet he had put out about classical singer Malini Awasthi, who happens to be the wife of Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Secretary Awanish K Awasthi.

“UP Addl Chief Secretary @AwasthiAwanishK is behaving like BJP's Shakhaboy, against poor migrant workers. Is it because his wife Malini Awasthi does hundreds of shows for UP Govt and hence earning crores from BJP Govt? Their bank account statements won't be surprising at all! (sic),” he tweeted.