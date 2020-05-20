Principles over party: Sharmistha Mukherjee lashes out at Cong IT cell for misogynist tweet on UP babu's wife

National Spokesperson for Congress and Delhi head for Mahila Congress Sharmistha Mukherjee has always been one to be vocal about issues, and has even called out party members (not to mention her father, former President Pranab Mukherjee) when she feels they are in the wrong.
Recently, Mukherjee called out Congress’ National Coordinator, Digital Communications & Social Media Gaurav Pandi over a tweet he had put out about classical singer Malini Awasthi, who happens to be the wife of Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Secretary Awanish K Awasthi.
“UP Addl Chief Secretary @AwasthiAwanishK is behaving like BJP's Shakhaboy, against poor migrant workers. Is it because his wife Malini Awasthi does hundreds of shows for UP Govt and hence earning crores from BJP Govt? Their bank account statements won't be surprising at all! (sic),” he tweeted.
Mukherjee, who also trained in classical dance, lashed out at Pandi for unnecessarily targeting Malini. .@maliniawasthi is a renowned & very good singer. She has done 100s of shows even b4 BJP came 2 power. She’s a genuinely talented artist & was a lead student of maestro Smt. Girija Devi. Her ‘talim’ shines thru her performances. Pls don’t drag d wife 2 criticise d husband (sic),” she tweeted.
Mukherjee has always believed that constructive criticism of party members is necessary if the Congress has to grow as an organisation. It is a lesson she learnt from her father, she says. Sharmistha Mukherjee had even opposed the former president visiting the RSS headquarters and delivering a speech there.
Sharmistha Mukherjee, who heads the Mahila Congress and the media department of the Delhi Congress, had cautioned her father that his speech would be forgotten but the visuals would remain, giving the BJP/RSS a “full handle” to plant false stories and spread rumours.
More recently, Mukherjee had even criticised former Finance Minister P Chidamabaram for playing up the Aam Aadmi Party victory in New Delhi in February this year. Congress had not even won a single seat in New Delhi.
Chidambaram said AAP's win is a "booster for the confidence" of the Opposition that the BJP can be defeated in every state. He said people of Delhi have defeated the "polarising, divisive and dangerous" agenda of the BJP.
Chidambaram said the Delhi vote was close to an all India vote than to a state-specific vote as the national capital is a "mini India".
"Remember, when Delhi voted, millions of Malayalees, Tamils, Telugus, Bengalis, Gujaratis and people who came from other states of India voted. If the voters represent the views of the states they came from, the Delhi vote is a booster for the confidence of the Opposition that the BJP can be defeated in every state," he said.
Mukherjee – one of the key figures of Delhi’s Congress team and head of Delhi Mahila Congress– lashed out at her senior party member and wondered if Congress had outsourced the ‘task of defeating BJP to state parties’.
She asked: “With due respect sir, just want to know- has @INCIndiaoutsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why r we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned abt our drubbing? And if ‘yes’, then we (PCCs) might as well close shop!”
