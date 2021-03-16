Principal Advisor in PMO P.K. Sinha resigns

P.K. Sinha, Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discharged himselg from the post. It is being said that Sinha has resigned from the post on personal grounds. Pradeep Kumar Sinha has been the Cabinet Secretary at the centre.

His sudden exit has left many in speculations and theories about possible causes that may have led to the resignation.

On August 30, 2019, Sinha was appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Prime Minister's Office. Later he was appointed as the Principal Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. after the 2019 Parliamentary poll.

A retired 1978-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, PK Sinha served as Cabinet Secretary and, before that, was Secretary, Union Ministry of Power. He holds a Post Graduate degree in Economics and also holds degree in MPhil.