Principal Advisor in PMO P.K. Sinha resigns

P.K. Sinha, Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discharged himselg from the post. It is being said that Sinha has resigned from the post on personal grounds. Pradeep Kumar Sinha has been the Cabinet Secretary at the centre.
His sudden exit has left many in speculations and theories about possible causes that may have led to the resignation.
On August 30, 2019, Sinha was appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Prime Minister's Office. Later he was appointed as the Principal Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. after the 2019 Parliamentary poll.
A retired 1978-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, PK Sinha served as Cabinet Secretary and, before that, was Secretary, Union Ministry of Power. He holds a Post Graduate degree in Economics and also holds degree in MPhil.
Sinha has served in various key posts in both the Union Minsitry and the Government of Uttar Pradesh. He has beeen Principal Secretary (Irrigation), commissioner of Varanasi division, Investment Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, additional CEO of Greater Noida, additional resident commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, the district magistrate and collector of districts of Agra and Jaunpur, secretary of Uttaranchal Development Authority and as the vice chairman of Meerut Development Authority in the Uttar Pradesh government.
In the Union Ministry, he has been the Cabinet Secretary of India, Union Power Secretary, Union Shipping Secretary, special secretary and financial advisor in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, joint secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
During his tenure as the Cabinet Secretary, Sinha, has been widely regarded as one of the most powerful people in India.
