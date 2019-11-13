Prince Charles visits gurdwara, tries flipping 'chapati'

New Delhi: Britain's Prince Charles on Wednesday paid obeisance at the Bangla Sahib gurdwara here, during which he tried his hand at 'seva' or voluntary service in the community kitchen on the holy premises.

As he arrived at the Sikh temple in the heart of New Delhi, he was presented a bouquet by gurdwara officials.

During the visit amid tight security, he was taken around the gurdwara complex, including the community kitchen, as a gurdwara management official explained its functioning to him.

The Prince of Wales then tried his hand at flipping a 'chapati' or put on a big griddle to cook even as accompanying officials and volunteers looked on.

Prince Charles earlier in the day arrived in the national capital on a two-day official visit to India, which is his 10th such visit.

The visit by the Prince of Wales to the gurdwara came a day after the celebration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, across the world.

In a personal message on the Clarence House Instagram page, the heir to the British throne earlier said: "As I depart for India, on my tenth official visit, I just want to convey my warmest best wishes to all of you in the Sikh community in the UK, and across the Commonwealth, on the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," he said.