Prince Charles' office confirms his 10th official visit to India in November

Prince Charles, heir-to-the-British throne, will visit India next month with the motive to focus on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance, his office said on Monday. The prince will land in Delhi for two days on Wednesday, 13th November.

Charles will be officially visiting India for the 10th time. He last visited as part of a joint tour with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Brunei, India, Singapore, and Malaysia in November 2017.

The 70-year-old royal, known for his support for alternative therapies, came out in favor of the ancient Indian practice in a written message to the Yoga in Healthcare conference in London over the weekend.