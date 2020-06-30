Prime Minister's National Address: Less about what was said, more about what PM Modi left unsaid

Contrary to expectations, PM Modi’s much awaited televised national address turned out to be an uncharacteristically quiet affair, barring an announcement on extension of free ration to 80 crore poor for the next five months up to November end.

While there is no detracting from the gesture to the poor and the needy, detractors felt he had an onerous duty to speak on the Chinese encroachment in Ladakh and remove the confusion created by his categorical denial of the intrusion at an all-party meeting on June 19.

Again, the other day, when the prime minister had talked about the ‘befitting response’ that has been given, couching it in purely nationalistic terms, he had studiously avoided any mention of China.

By omitting the issue yet again, an impression unwittingly got reinforced on Tuesday that all is okay at the Line of Actual Control and there is nothing to worry about. This despite media reports based on satellite data which suggest the situation on ground zero has not changed much.

This sentiment -- which found overwhelming support on social media -- was echoed by West Bengal MP and All India Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra who criticised PM Modi’s 16-minute long speech, saying that he 'walked around the Panda in the room' and did not talk about anything useful. Shortly after the speech, she tweeted, "Seventeen minutes of walking carefully around the Panda in the room…Kyon PM Ji- abh kuch kaam ki baat ho jaaye?"

Sharing his deep concern about the laxity that has crept in during the loosening of restrictions, PM Modi underscored the need for the civic discipline that he had witnessed during the lockdowns.

Then, going off the tangent, he cited the instance of a prime minister who was fined Rs 13,000 for not wearing a mask in a public place and asserted that nobody is above rules, be it a village pradhan or a prime minister.