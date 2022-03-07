Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat on March 11 for two-day visit

Ahmedabad: Emerging from the tough campaign in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on March 11 for a two-day visit in his first public outing to his home state after the Covid-19 crisis. Gujarat goes to the polls this year-end.

Among his key events, Modi will preside over a massive State-level Panchayati raj sammelan (convention) at the sprawling GMDC Grounds in Ahmedabad, while he will also be inaugurating a few key projects of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

In a jam-packed schedule, the Prime Minister would also throw open the Khel Mahakumbh, a state-level sports festival to encourage local talents that he had initiated when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The festival will be kicked off from the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Modi will also address the convocation of the Raksha Shakti University in Gandhinagar. He had established the university as in 2009 as the chief minister. The university aims to provide quality education in all spheres of security under one roof. Internal and external security has been Modi’s priority both as the chief minister and now as the PM.

Modi will also call on his centenarian mother, Heera Ba, who lives with his brother Pankaj Modi in Sargasan in Gandhinagar.

The Prime Minister’s Gujarat tour was postponed twice recently. He was to inaugurate the biennial ambitious Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit in January this year, which had to be put off in view of the third wave of Covid-19. Modi was to be at the Defence Expo in March, which was also deferred apparently in view of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:23 PM IST