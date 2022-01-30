Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Gandhi Smriti; see pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ocassion of death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi paid floral tributes at Gandhi Smriti in Delhi. Gandhi Smriti, formerly known as Birla House or Birla Bhavan, is a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

It is the location where Mahatma Gandhi spent the last 144 days of his life and was assassinated on 30 January 1948.

Earlier in the day, the PM paid floral tribute to the father of the nation at Rajghat in New Delhi to mark Gandhi's 74th death anniversary.

"Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals. Today, on Martyrs' Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered," PM Modi tweeted earlier in the day.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Gandhi Smriti



Source: DD News pic.twitter.com/xbO4zyzuZo — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house.

According to the directions of the central government, two minutes of silence is observed in all states and Union Territories on January 30.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 05:41 PM IST