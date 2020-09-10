Prime Minister Modi to address 30 virtual rallies in Bihar

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the star campaigner for the NDA again for the Bihar assembly elections and is scheduled to address 30 rallies in the state. Six of the proposed rallies on digital mode are expected to take place before the Election Commission announces schedule of the coming assembly elections.

Modi on Thursday launched schemes of pisciculture worth Rs 294 crore and addressed the farmers from New Delhi through video conference. He inaugurated different projects of animal husbandry at Purnia, Kishanganj, Pusa and Patna and introduced the Gopala app.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said the PM will announce more gifts to the state in different phases. He told the PM that animal husbandry had earned a bad name in the 90s when the fodder scam took place. Lalu Prasad is among those convicted in the case. His programmes of inauguration will continue till September 23 as poll schedule may be out on September 23.

Nadda, Fadnavis on a 2-day visit

BJP president JP Nadda and Maharashtra former CM Devendra Fadnavis who has been appointed election co-ordinator for Bihar elections are reaching here for a two-day visit. The two leaders are scheduled to chair the meetings of the core group of BJP, election committee and campaign committee. Nadda will visit Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur also to interact with the fishermen and vegetable growers and seek their support.

Negotiations for seat-sharing with the alliance partners will also take final shape during the stay of the two leaders who would meet the JDU president Nitish Kumar.