‘Prime Minister Ambani’: Elon Musk Takes Sharp Swipe At Mukesh Ambani Over Starlink, Alleges ‘Monopolistic Exploitation’

Elon Musk has reignited the debate over satellite internet in India with a sharp post on X targeting Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. The SpaceX CEO accused powerful business interests of preventing Starlink from competing in the Indian market. His remarks have intensified the spotlight on the race to launch satellite internet services in the country.

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Musk Takes a Dig at Ambani

In his post, Musk sarcastically addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Prime Minister Ambani”, questioning the influence of major business groups in India. He wrote, “Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete?”

The remarks appeared to take aim at Ambani’s Reliance-backed Jio, which is also seeking to expand its presence in the satellite communications market. Musk argued that Starlink could help bridge India’s digital divide by connecting underserved communities. He said reliable internet access could give children better educational opportunities and enable small businesses to reach global markets.

“Starlink would change their lives for the better,” he wrote, ending the post with a prayer emoji.

Starlink Awaits Regulatory Clearances

Starlink, owned by Musk’s SpaceX, is among three satellite communication service providers to have received telecom licences from the Centre. The other two are Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms. However, the licences alone do not allow the companies to begin commercial operations.

The companies must meet security requirements and obtain spectrum allocation before launching their services. The Centre has said that the security assessment process is currently underway. The timeline for Starlink’s commercial launch will depend on the completion of these regulatory requirements and the necessary approvals.