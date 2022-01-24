Priests, construction workers offer prayers as granite being laid to raise elevation of Ayodhya Ram temple

The workers today began placing the blocks of granite on the raft of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya which will elevate the floor of the temple.

As the construction work of the Ayodhya Ram temple is in full swing, members of the trust, Pujaniya Sant & administrative officials were present on the occasion to offer prayers before the stones were laid to raise the elevation of the temple floor.

"Today the process of placing granite stones over the raft built at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi site was initiated after Pujan. These granite stones will help raise the flooring of the Mandir. Members of trust, Pujaniya Sant & administrative officials were present on the occasion," the official account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust constituted to look after construction and management of the temple, tweeted.

Reportedly, the temple will have 160 columns on the ground floor, 132 columns on the first floor, and 74 columns on the second floor which will be full concrete and no bricks or stell will be used in the construction.

Nearly four lakh cubic feet of stone and marble is being brought from Rajasthan to build the temple which will stand 161 feet over the sanctum sanctorum.

As per the developed design, the temple will have certain facilities including, a pilgrim facilitation centre, museum, archives, research centre, auditorium, cattle shed, a place for rituals, an administrative building, and rooms for priests.

The construction of the most anticipated temple in Ayodhya which started on August 5 last year with the foundation stone being laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - is expected to be ready by December 2023.

(with NDTV inputs)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 06:51 PM IST