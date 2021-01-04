'Pride and respect': Inspector dad salutes DSP daughter on duty; heart-warming photo wins the internet

When the Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday posted on Twitter a heartwarming photo of the emotional bond between a father-daughter duo, both police officers on duty, little did they know that the post would take the internet by storm.

On this day, the post on the Andhra Pradesh police's official Twitter handle, went viral, as netizens admired the mutual respect and affection between a proud father and his daughter who has now become a top officer in the state police.

The post showed Circle Inspector Y Shyam Sundar saluting his daughter, Yendluru Jessy Prasanthi. The latter is currently posted as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Guntur district.

They met each other, "with pride and respect", at Tirupati on Sunday while attending the Andhra Pradesh State Police Duty Meet, also known as 'Ignite', which is being held there from January 4 to 7.

According to reports, this was the first time they met on duty. On seeing his daughter, now the DSP of Guntur, the proud father saluted her. Inspector Sundar was seeing his daughter on duty for the first time since the latter joined the department after graduating successfully as the 2018-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre.

"#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together! Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati. A rare & heartwarming sight indeed! #DutyMeet,” the AP police tweeted.