Price rise debate in Lok Sabha on Monday

NEW DELHI: After the washout of Parliament's winter session for a fortnight, owing to the pandemonium in both the Houses over the government’s refusal to discuss the price rise, a debate is listed on Monday in the Lok Sabha's agenda.

However, the debate is still not on the agenda of the Rajya Sabha. Nonetheless, the Opposition may end the impasse in both the Houses and thus succeed in forcing a discussion on price rise. The Lok Sabha motion is, however, silent on the recent GST hike on food items that has agitated the Opposition.

Also, there is no uncertainty whether the spat between the ruling BJP and the Congress over party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remarks on the president will blow over.

This despite him apologising to the President in a letter sent to her on Friday, after not securing an appointment from her.

Speaker Om Birla has to also decide on Chowdhury's protest at Union Women and Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani not affixing Mrs or Smt before Murmu while raising the issue of insult to her.

Chowdhury has also sought expunction of the remarks made by Irani and other BJP members on Sonia Gandhi in the row over his "slip of tongue."

Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge has also written to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu seeking to delete all references to Sonia Gandhi by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, as per the practice of not making allegations against the members of the other House.

All these matters may derail the proceedings on Monday, if the ruling BJP members still want to prevent the debate on price rise.

There are only eight more sittings left in the monsoon session before it ends on August 12. There are two holidays in Parliament on August 9 on account of Moharram and on August 11 for Raksha-Bandhan (Rakhi).