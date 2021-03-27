Prez Kovind shifted to AIIMS for planned bypass procedure: Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday for a planned bypass procedure, which is expected to be performed on Tuesday, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The 75-year-old President's health condition is stable and he is under the care of experts, the statement said.
Kovind had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) here following chest discomfort on Friday morning.
"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi, in the afternoon today (March 27, 2021). Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.
"The President's health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS," the statement said.
Earlier on Saturday, the Army hospital said in a medical bulletin that the president is being referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation.
The hospital had on Friday said, "President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation". (With PTI inputs)
