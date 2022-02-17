Prez Kovind, PM Modi, others condole loss of 13 lives during wedding ritual in UP's Kushinagar

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders on Thursday extended condolences to the family of those who lost their lives after accidentally falling into a well during a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.

"Saddened to hear the sad news of the death of many people including women and children in the accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families who lost their families in this tragic accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

As many as 13 people lost their lives after falling into a well during wedding celebrations in the Nebua Naurangia area of the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night.

The incident took place when an iron grille, they were sitting on, broke.

Condoling the loss of lives during the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as heart-rending.

He extended his condolences to the families of victims and wished a quick recovery for the injured. The local administration is offering all possible help, Modi said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also condoled the deaths and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"The death of the villagers in an unfortunate incident at Village Naurangia School Tola in District Kushinagar is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families of the deceased. Wishing Lord Shri Ram a speedy recovery to the injured," he tweeted.

The Chief Minister has directed the concerned officials to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide proper treatment to the injured.

Speaking on the incident, the District Magistrate of Kushinagar, S Rajalingam said to reporters, "This happened during a wedding programme wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke." "An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased," he added.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended condolences to the family of those who lost their lives in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Saddened by the loss of lives in a tragic incident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Vice President said in a tweet.

Shah expressed his condolences on the loss to the family members who lost their loved ones "The incident in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh is very sad. I express my deepest condolences on this irreparable loss to those who have lost their loved ones. Also, I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah tweeted.

BJP national president JP Nadda also condoled the deaths and said that possible help was being given by the local administration.

"Painful to hear about the death of many people, including women and children, in the tragic accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The local administration is engaged in all possible help. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the tragic mishap in Kushinagar, and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

With Inputs from ANI

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:35 AM IST